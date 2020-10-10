37th Mountain Glory Festival

Marion, North Carolina celebrates the arrival of autumn in the Blue Ridge during their annual Mountain Glory Festival. For 37 years, beautiful downtown Marion has hosted this popular celebration on the 2nd Saturday in October.

Celebrate small-town life in the mountains. Visitors looking for original handicrafts will find plenty of choices shopping with three jam packed blocks, featuring locally made arts and crafts. Enjoy lots of festival foods and the wide variety of live entertainment, focusing on old time mountain music.