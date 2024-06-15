Mountain Fling Arts & Crafts Show

The Mountain Fling is a fabulous Arts and Crafts Show full of unique items created by local and regional artists and crafters. A light lunch and great desserts will be available from our members who are also talented in kitchen creations. The show has been sponsored by the Mountain Regional Arts and Crafts Guild for several years. In 2024 it will be in a new location at the Agriscience Building in Blairsville, Ga. Lots of space for vendors and patrons and parking!