Mountain Day Festival

Every October, on the second Saturday, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Buena Vista is the location for Mountain Day, an annual celebration of the culture, traditions, history and natural beauty of our area , the surrounding mountains and the Shenandoah Valley. It is held in downtown Buena Vista on Magnolia Avenue between 20th & 22nd Streets. It focuses on the traditional "lost arts," with live skill demonstrations & informational displays, as well as arts & crafts, continuous live music and entertainment, a local history exhibit, antique farm machinery, children's activities, food, fun, and much more. Admission is free.