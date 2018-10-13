Buena Vista's annual Mountain Day festival is back again! We close down two blocks of Magnolia Avenue and host almost 100 vendors from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 13th 2018.

Craft demonstrations | Live music & dance | Local history | Fine art | Local foods | Community organizations | Kids's activities | And MORE!

This event is now presented by the Buena Vista Arts Council, which works to support creativity, community, and the arts in Buena Vista, in collaboration with the City of Buena Vista. This year's festival is generously underwritten by Food Lion, our local grocery store!

For questions & vendor registration please contact bv.artscouncil@gmail.com.