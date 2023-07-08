× Expand Johnson County TN Tourism Office Copy of CongratsMCSunflowerFestivalVideo1 - 1 Mountain City Sunflower Festival

Named the 2023 Festival of the Year by the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association Pinnacle Awards, the 20th Annual Mountain City Sunflower Festival features over 200 vendors, The Annual Deputy Allen Lipford Memorial Car/Truck/Bike Show, The Miss/Mr. Sunflower Pageant, Free live entertainment all day, a fun zone packed with excitement for the whole family! Free inflatables for kids to enjoy and so much more. Visit www.SunflowerFestivalMCTN.com for details and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mctn.sunflowerfestival for the last information.