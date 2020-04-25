× Expand Anderson County Tourism Council Mountain Biking in Norris

The Norris Area Trail System (NATS) managing partners are sponsoring a Mountain Bike Poker Run to raise funds to contribute to trail construction and maintenance within the trail system. This is a fun, all skills event with a 16 mile and 35 mile option. Awards will be given based on the participant’s poker hands not on speed or order of completion. This is not a race. Read below for all details or visit www.natstrails.com.

16 Mile Option

Registration @ 10 a.m. Run Starts at 10:30 a.m.

Route includes trails in Norris Watershed, Norris Dam State Park and City of Norris

35 Mile Option

Registration @ 9 a.m. Run Starts at 9:30 a.m.

Route includes trails in Norris Watershed, Norris Dam State Park, City of Norris and Loyston Point

All activities start and end at Norris Elementary School located at 42 E Circle Road in Norris

Participants under the age of 18 must have a release signed by a legal guardian. Participants under the age of 16 must have a release signed by a legal guardian and said legal guardian must accompany the child on the run or be present at the start/end point throughout the duration of the run.

REGISTRATION: Preregister for $25 before April 1, 2020 to receive guaranteed T-shirt size

Day of Event Registration Fee is $30. Refunds will not be given.