Mountain Acoustics Luthier Invitational

Burnsville Town Center 6 South Main St., Burnsville, North Carolina 28714

The Mountain Acoustics Luthier Invitational showcases the art of hand-built stringed instruments. This event gathers some of the most talented luthiers in the Southeast. Jay Lichty of Tryon, NC, is the host luthier. The three-day event includes a concert, exhibits, workshops and more.

Festivities kick off Friday evening with a free luthier jam at Homeplace Beer Co. The public is invited to explore exhibits and workshops throughout the day Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night, guitar virtuoso Kaki King performs a concert at Parkway Playhouse.

Burnsville Town Center 6 South Main St., Burnsville, North Carolina 28714
