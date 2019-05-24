The Mountain Acoustics Luthier Invitational showcases the art of hand-built stringed instruments. This event gathers some of the most talented luthiers in the Southeast. Jay Lichty of Tryon, NC, is the host luthier. The three-day event includes a concert, exhibits, workshops and more.

Festivities kick off Friday evening with a free luthier jam at Homeplace Beer Co. The public is invited to explore exhibits and workshops throughout the day Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night, guitar virtuoso Kaki King performs a concert at Parkway Playhouse.