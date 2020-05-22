TKL World Class Cases presents the Mountain Acoustics Luthier Invitational gathering 33 of the finest luthiers from NC, VA, WV, TN, SC, GA and FL to exhibit and offer their hand-crafted, acoustic, string instruments including guitars, mandolins, fiddles, banjos, ukuleles, dulcimers, harp and variations of these. Exhibit admission is $10.00.

A Vintage String Instruments exhibit with over 50 rare instruments and some dating into the 1800's will interest collectors. Vintage Guitar magazine comes on as a sponsor for this event.

The Silent Auction offers opportunities from the John C. Campbell Folk School (tuition), Costa del Mar Sunglasses, Colington Creek Inn (2 day stay at lovely NC coastal inn), Mountain Air Country Club (golf game for 4), Navitat (zip-lining for 2), Meadowbrook Inn (1 day stay in Blowing Rock, NC), Southern Appalachian Anglers (day of floating fly-fishing), Charlotte Motor Speedway (NASCAR tickets) and more!

Saturday evening concert presents multi-Grammy and CMA winner, Mark O'Connor, with wife, Maggie. Concert is $25.00. Inspiring Memorial Day weekend in the quaint, mountain town of Burnsville, NC. Visit our website for luthier hotlinks and details.