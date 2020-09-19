19th Annual Mothman Festival

Mothman Museum 400 Main St, City of Point Pleasant, West Virginia 25550

Mothman Festival is an annual event held every third weekend in September that commemorates the 1966 Point Pleasant, West Virginia Mothman sighting, which gave birth to the infamous red-eyed winged legend.  People from all over the world gather around our charming Main Street to celebrate their favorite cryptid during this one of a kind event.  

