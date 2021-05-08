× Expand Primland Primland will host a special Mother's Day Silk Scarves Workshop on Saturday, May 8

Join us in celebrating Mother's Day with local artist, Sarah Reyburn, and create your own unique silk scarf or make one for your mom. Learn how to create an original work of wearable art through transparent color overlaying, wet-on-wet on drysilk painting techniques to create the mostvibrant scarf.

All Materials Included - $60 Per Person

Reservations required: Call 276.222.3940