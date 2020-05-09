Mother’s Day Celebration Hike
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
Make your mom feel special by taking her on a hike. Afterwards mom will receive a special gift for Mother’s Day. A Foundation Naturalist will lead this special interpretive hike as you explore Wintergreen’s natural environment! This hike is rated moderate to strenuous. Payment is due at time of registration. Advance registration required. FREE/Member, $8/Non-Member.
