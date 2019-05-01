Morganton Wednesday Mini-Market
Join us for this amazing Mini Market opening day on Wednesday, May 1st from 12:00-4:00pm. The Wednesday Mini-Market is located at 111 North Green Street, at the corner of Green Street and Avery Avenue. From I-40, take Exit 105, make a right turn and follow South Sterling Street approximately 2.5 miles under the railroad tracks and past the historic courthouse (to your left). The Mini-Market will be on the next corner on the left! The Wednesday Mini Market operates EVERY Wednesday from May 1st to October 30th.
Info
Morganton Farmers Market (Wed) 111 North Green Street , North Carolina 28655 View Map
