Morganton Wednesday Mini-Market

Join us for this amazing Mini Market opening day on Wednesday, May 1st from 12:00-4:00pm. The Wednesday Mini-Market is located at 111 North Green Street, at the corner of Green Street and Avery Avenue. From I-40, take Exit 105, make a right turn and follow South Sterling Street approximately 2.5 miles under the railroad tracks and past the historic courthouse (to your left). The Mini-Market will be on the next corner on the left! The Wednesday Mini Market operates EVERY Wednesday from May 1st to October 30th.