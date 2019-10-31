Morganton Halloween Spooktacular

Thursday, October 31, 2019

Where: Courthouse Square

When: Thursday, October 31 3:00-6:00pm

Calling all goblins, vampires, super heroes, princesses and gypsies and everything in between! Come to Downtown Morganton Thursday, Oct. 31, and enjoy the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treating and Halloween Spooktacular! We'll have trick-or-treating at downtown businesses from 3-5pm. When the trick-or-treaters have collected their candy, they can head to the Historic Burke County Courthouse lawn from 3:00pm until 6:00pm for a costume contest, inflatable fun provided by Summit Community Church, and plenty of free games and activities (compliments of the City of Morganton Recreation Department)!

Halloween Carnival - 3:00-6:00pm (Courthouse Square)

Trick-or-Treating - 3:00-5:00pm (Downtown Merchants)

Costume Contest Registration - 3:30pm (Courthouse Square)

Costume Contest Judging - 5:00-6:00pm (Courthouse Square)