Join us for the opening day of the 2019 season of the Morganton Farmers Market. The Saturday Morganton Farmers Market is located at 300 Beach Street, behind Maria's Italian Eatery and More Lace at Morganton Station. From I-40, take Exit 105, make a right turn and follow South Sterling Street approximately 2 miles under the railroad tracks and then make a right turn. The Saturday Market operates EVERY Saturday from April 27th to October 26th