Moonshine and Mistletoe An Appalachian Christmas Celebration
Appalachian Center for the Arts 218 2nd St, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501
The Ballard Family welcomes family and friends into their Kentucky mountain home to celebrate Christmas Day in the midst of the Great Depression. While they may not have much, they share the gift of fellowship and their love of Appalachian music. During this holiday which challenges both family and faith, a Christmas miracle brings the gifts of forgiveness and love.
Info
