Moonshine Cruiz-in
Hiawassee, GA Hiawassee, Georgia
Come join us for the 9th annual Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In. Event site is at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds on beautiful Lake Chatuge. Camping is available " Stay right at the show site".
Enjoy three fun filled days of good ole mountain hillbilly fun. See a Pioneer village, real moonshine still in the works, mountain crafts, and plenty of hot classic cars, trucks, bikes, rat rods and more!
