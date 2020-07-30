Moonshine Cruiz-in

Hiawassee, GA Hiawassee, Georgia

Come join us for the 9th annual Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In. Event site is at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds on beautiful Lake Chatuge. Camping is available " Stay right  at the show site".

Enjoy three fun filled days of good ole mountain hillbilly fun. See a Pioneer village, real moonshine still in the works, mountain crafts, and plenty of hot classic cars, trucks, bikes, rat rods and more!

