Montford Arts and Music Festival
HISTORIC MONTFORD NEIGHBORHOOD MONTFORD AVE, Asheville, North Carolina 28801
This street festival, including musical acts, food and a juried art show, highlights the artistic strength of Montford, one of Asheville’s oldest neighborhoods. This giant neighborhood block party features 100 artists and craft’s persons, regional and international food plaza, and two stages of live music. It's family friendly and held rain or shine.10 AM-7 PM. Free.
Info
HISTORIC MONTFORD NEIGHBORHOOD MONTFORD AVE, Asheville, North Carolina 28801 View Map