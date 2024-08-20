Monongalia County Fair

to

Morgantown, WV Morgantown, West Virginia

2024 Gate Fee:

$10 per person Tuesday - Saturday

Gate pass will include

  • Carnival rides
  • Spectate motorsports events
  • Spectate rodeo events
  • Livestock barn access
  • Access to indoor vendors
  • Access to outdoor vendors

**There is an additional charge for Pit Passes for Motorsports, mechanical bull riding, axe throwing, rodeo participation, etc., - this is NOT included in the Fair Gate Fee.

Children UNDER the age of 2 are FREE!

CASH ONLY AT THE GATE!

Certified Service Dogs only are permitted at Mylan Park.

Info

Morgantown, WV Morgantown, West Virginia
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
304-250-7619
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Monongalia County Fair - 2024-08-20 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Monongalia County Fair - 2024-08-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Monongalia County Fair - 2024-08-20 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Monongalia County Fair - 2024-08-20 00:00:00 ical