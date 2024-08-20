Monongalia County Fair
Morgantown, WV Morgantown, West Virginia
Monongalia County Fair
2024 Gate Fee:
$10 per person Tuesday - Saturday
Gate pass will include
- Carnival rides
- Spectate motorsports events
- Spectate rodeo events
- Livestock barn access
- Access to indoor vendors
- Access to outdoor vendors
**There is an additional charge for Pit Passes for Motorsports, mechanical bull riding, axe throwing, rodeo participation, etc., - this is NOT included in the Fair Gate Fee.
Children UNDER the age of 2 are FREE!
CASH ONLY AT THE GATE!
Certified Service Dogs only are permitted at Mylan Park.
Info
