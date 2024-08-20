× Expand Monongalia County Fair

2024 Gate Fee:

$10 per person Tuesday - Saturday

Gate pass will include

Carnival rides

Spectate motorsports events

Spectate rodeo events

Livestock barn access

Access to indoor vendors

Access to outdoor vendors

**There is an additional charge for Pit Passes for Motorsports, mechanical bull riding, axe throwing, rodeo participation, etc., - this is NOT included in the Fair Gate Fee.

Children UNDER the age of 2 are FREE!

CASH ONLY AT THE GATE!

Certified Service Dogs only are permitted at Mylan Park.