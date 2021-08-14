Monarch Day

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Monarch butterfly

Historic Area.

Habitat loss has caused Monarch butterfly populations to reach dangerously low numbers. Join the Park Naturalist as they set out to collect Monarch caterpillars and eggs to raise in the park's Visitor Center. Learn how to protect this species by raising Monarchs and improving habitat for this at-risk butterfly.

Program will meet in the main parking lot and take a short hike to the collection area. Milkweed plans are located in high grassy areas; long pants and closed toe shoes are highly encouraged. Water, snacks, sunscreen and bug spray are also recommended.

$10/car parking fee.