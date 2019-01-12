MJ LIVE is the #1 Michael Jackson tribute show in the world featuring all his biggest hits including “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Dangerous,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Black & White,” “I Want You Back,” and many others. Relive the energy, excitement, spectacle, and pure joy of this legendary superstar and his music. Witness the awesome sound, lighting and effects and feel the energy from the MJ LIVE band and mega talented MJ LIVE dancers. Sing along to some of the greatest hits of all time!

Appearing as Michael Jackson is Brazilian born Jalles Franca. A long time fan of the “King of Pop,” Jalles began imitating the star’s signature dance moves during his routines at various performance venues in Las Vegas. Jalles has won numerous contests for “Best Michael Jackson Impersonator,” “Best Overall Look” and “Best Moonwalk.” Billing himself as “MJ the Legend,” Jalles has thrilled audiences at private and corporate events, festivals and tribute shows throughout Las Vegas, Hollywood, Dubai, and more. The extremely talented Franca is one of the star performers at the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas with nightly standing ovations.