Mistletoe Market

to

Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center One Partnership Drive, Abingdon, Virginia 24210

Mistletoe Market is the Southeast’s pre-eminent boutique holiday gift mart and a major fundraiser for William King Museum of Art. The hallmark of Mistletoe Market is quality, variety, and uniqueness. 

The 2023 Mistletoe Market will mark the twenty-fourth year of this premier shopping extravaganza, a proven success for participating merchants and holiday gift mart of this caliber. Our jury committee will fill up to 110 booths, basing their decision on high-quality goods with strong market appeal. 

Info

Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center One Partnership Drive, Abingdon, Virginia 24210
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to
