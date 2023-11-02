Mistletoe Market is the Southeast’s pre-eminent boutique holiday gift mart and a major fundraiser for William King Museum of Art. The hallmark of Mistletoe Market is quality, variety, and uniqueness.

The 2023 Mistletoe Market will mark the twenty-fourth year of this premier shopping extravaganza, a proven success for participating merchants and holiday gift mart of this caliber. Our jury committee will fill up to 110 booths, basing their decision on high-quality goods with strong market appeal.