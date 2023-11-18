The Mountain Regional Arts & Crafts Guild will be hosting the annual Mistletoe Market at the Union County Agriscience Building!

With 30+ Arts & Craft Vendors showcasing their handmade works, you are sure to find something for everyone on your Christmas list!

Lunch & Desserts will be available at the Sugar Plum Cafe!

November 18th - 19th, 2023

Hours:

Saturday - 9 am to 4 pm

- 9 am to 4 pm Sunday - 10 am to 4 pm.

Presented by the Mountain Regional Arts and Crafts Guild

Located at the

Union County Agriscience Building

22 Lovell Road, Blairsville, GA

Admission is free at this Georgia Mountain Holiday Arts and Crafts show.