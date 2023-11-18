Mistletoe Market
to
Union County Agriscience Building 22 Lovell Drive, Blairsville, Georgia 30512
The Mountain Regional Arts & Crafts Guild will be hosting the annual Mistletoe Market at the Union County Agriscience Building!
With 30+ Arts & Craft Vendors showcasing their handmade works, you are sure to find something for everyone on your Christmas list!
Lunch & Desserts will be available at the Sugar Plum Cafe!
November 18th - 19th, 2023
Hours:
- Saturday - 9 am to 4 pm
- Sunday - 10 am to 4 pm.
Presented by the Mountain Regional Arts and Crafts Guild
Located at the
Union County Agriscience Building
22 Lovell Road, Blairsville, GA
Admission is free at this Georgia Mountain Holiday Arts and Crafts show.