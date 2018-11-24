Miss America Betty Cantrell Live

Firefly Music is thrilled to present an extraordinary evening of live music with Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell!

Betty Cantrell instantly became America’s sweetheart the minute she gave one of the most astounding opera performances in the history of the Miss America pageant, on her way to winning the crown and title of Miss America 2016. A huge accomplishment for someone who just 24 months prior had never entered a pageant in her life!

At a young age, Betty began singing with the musical influences of Linda Ronstadt and country music, singing songs like Harper Valley PTA with her Dad’s band. Betty began taking professional vocal and stage lessons at 14, continued studying at Mercer University Music program and never looked back with her non-stop drive and determination. Due to her singing talent it was suggested to her by a friend to enter a pageant at age 19, but little did anyone know how far it would take her! Now this has become just part of the growing story as Betty moves to the next step with the same determination and confidence in her career as a singer and country music entertainer.

Betty’s family has deep roots in the military, and during her reign as Miss America she performed around the world for several USO Tours. Her recording and video of the song “Soldier On” reflect her values and heart for the military and the USO.

Betty’s newly released EP, Nicotine is available at all music outlets globally. With Betty being a student at Mercer University, she also has the distinguished honor to be the first artist to record in the Mercer Music at Capricorn Studio in Macon, Ga. and with her recording of Georgia On My Mind.