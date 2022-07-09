MINI Takes the States 2022

× Expand MINI USA, Motoring Badges Join us for the 2022 edition of MINI Takes the States!

The 8th edition of MINI TAKES THE STATES will happen starting Saturday, July 9th and ending Sunday, July 17th. Together, the MINI community will reunite to drive thrilling roads that MTTS has barely touched in our 16-year history. In the meantime, check out www.minitakesthestates.com for rally routes and information.