Bring your friends Saturday May 26th, Sunday May 27th, and Monday, May 28th, 2018 and enjoy MineFest at Emerald Village, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway near Little Switzerland. Celebrate the gem and mineral heritage of the mountains in the spectacular home of 12 historic mines! Soggy Bottom Farms will be serving delicious Hot Dogs & Barbeque along with their famous Soggy Bottom Mud Pie. Enjoy a picnic in the tent each day OR at the Saturday evening concert!

Gem mining, mine tours, gold panning and mineral collecting will be available (for a fee) all three days from 9:00 AM till 6:00 PM. A free talk and guided hike each day at 11:00 will lead to a small but historic “hidden” mine. Catch a mountain-music concert under the tent at Noon each day followed by a different performance at 1:00 PM, with 6 great toe-tapping groups over 3 days. At 2:00 PM daily a different guided hike leads to another “hidden” mine and to view old mining equipment. At 4:00 PM on Saturday, renowned Geologist Alex Glover will share a free amazing presentation on the formation and the geology of the world-famous Emerald Village mines. Then, at 4:00 on Sunday Alex will reveal the fascinating story connecting Wedgewood China to western North Carolina, involving Indians, Feldspar mining, the world’s best China, and the father of Evolution, followed by a free short talk inside the underground Bon Ami Mine! Plan on taking in both free programs!

Children (12 and under) will enjoy a free Kid's Treasure Hunt all three days. While at Emerald Village be sure to explore all 10 levels of the Discovery Mill exhibits, with a Music Museum, a Black Light Exhibit, and lots of good old antique junk!

After a day of fun on Saturday, come back for a special Black Light Mine Tour at 9:00 PM ($15 Adults/$10 Students). Enjoy colors hidden underground that few have ever seen! Bring your camera for some awesome photos! MineFest at Emerald Village is a great way to celebrate the start of summer in a unique setting right in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains! www.emeraldvillage.com