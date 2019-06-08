Mills River Beer Camp

Get ready for Beer Camp, Mills River! It’s back with even more outrageous fun and games alongside favorites like human foosball, hungry human hippos, keg bowling, the obstacle course, silent disco, costume contest, and way more. Enjoy all the antics with cold Sierra Nevada beer in hand. Rally your crew and come ready to party. You might get a little dirty—just means you’ve made Beer Camp count! We’ll see you in Six Row Field, friends.