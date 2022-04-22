Mile Long Yard Sale

One man's trash is another man's treasure. Come shop 1 mile worth of treasures at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds!

Free entry to shoppers!

Interested in participating?

Bring your Yard Sale Items and make a little cash.

Booth: $30 refundable deposit on covered booth for 2 days.

FREE Parking! Secured Overnight Venue

Booth set up on Friday at 8 am.

Booth Take Down by Saturday at 4 pm.

Friday, September 25th from 10 am-4 pm

Saturday, September 26th from 8 am-3 pm