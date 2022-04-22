Mile Long Yard Sale
to
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Hiawassee, Georgia
One man's trash is another man's treasure. Come shop 1 mile worth of treasures at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds!
Free entry to shoppers!
Interested in participating?
Bring your Yard Sale Items and make a little cash.
Booth: $30 refundable deposit on covered booth for 2 days.
FREE Parking! Secured Overnight Venue
Booth set up on Friday at 8 am.
Booth Take Down by Saturday at 4 pm.
Friday, September 25th from 10 am-4 pm
Saturday, September 26th from 8 am-3 pm
Info
Festivals & Fairs, This & That