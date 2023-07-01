× Expand Todd Bush Mile High Fourth Of July at Beech Mountain

Start your day off at Beech Mountain’s fabulous Buckeye Recreation Center for the annual Sparkler Fun Run. This 5K provides free event T-shirts and even has a Tie-Dye Station ($20 for adults; $15 for children twelve and under). Register at www.webscorer/beechparks.com for this can’t-miss event of the year! After getting your exercise in for the day, head on over to Fred’s General Mercantile in the heart of this quaint mountain town for some good old-fashioned pork or turkey BBQ! They will be serving at their drive-thru pick up from 4-7pm. Get tickets in advance at Fred’s General Mercantile or go online at www.beechchamber.com. Then cap the evening off with a spectacular fireworks celebration at the village at Beech Mountain Resort. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and families are encouraged to come early for live music, inflatables, and games for all ages.