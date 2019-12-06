Mike Farris Sings! The Soul of Christmas
Paramount Bristol 518 State Street, Tennessee 37620
8:00 p.m. (Doors open at 7:00 p.m.)
Tickets $22 - $97
The Birthplace of Country Music is proud to present a holiday concert that you won’t want to miss – Mike Farris Sings! The Soul of Christmas.
Taking a path that intertwines rock, blues and gospel that has allowed him to rediscover and reinterpret traditional gospel music and add his own mix of Stax influenced blue-eyed soul, Grammy Award-winning artist Mike Farris performs a special Christmas celebration that is sure to bring down the house and ring in the holidays on the finest of notes!
Info
