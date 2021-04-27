Mid-Week Wildflower Hike

× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center Trillium

This spring, head outside and learn to identify both common and rare Appalachian wildflowers on the Mountains-to-Sea Trail.

Led by Joe and Mary Standaert, local historians and members of the Western Carolina Botanical Club, this hike will follow the Mountain-to-Sea Trail starting at Craven Gap. Along the way, we hope to see Dwarf Larkspur (Delphinium tricorne), Shooting Stars (Dodecatheon meadia), Yellow Lady Slipper Orchids (Cypripedium parviflorum), Carey’s Saxifrage (Saxifraga careyana), Small-flowered Phacelia (Phacelia dubia), Nodding Mandarin (Prosartes maculata), Hairy Leaf-cup (Smallanthus uvedalius), and Southern Nodding Trillium (Trillium rugelii). Plant checklists will be supplied for folks to take notes on the plants seen on the walk.

Difficulty: Moderate, 1.7 miles; The hike is moderate and will be slow, looking at and identifying wildflowers along the way.

COVID Policy: All attendees are required to wear masks and social distancing must be observed. Please make sure to bring a mask that allows for good air flow for comfortable walking.