Michael Bolton

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, Kentucky 41101

From 'When a Man Loves a Woman' to 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You' and more, Michael Bolton’s time, love and tenderness has created the soundtrack of our lives. Join the Grammy Award winner for an evening of timeless hits and a musical journey through pop, rock, soul, standards and even classical, specially arranged for symphony orchestra.

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, Kentucky 41101
606-324-0007
