Meteors, Moon and a Movie

October 19, 2019 - October 20, 2019, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Picnic Area.

This family-friendly event, made possible by the Friends of Sky Meadows, provides a relaxing opportunity to learn the importance of dark sky conservation, have a chance to see a meteor, enjoy a near full moon, and more. Stay all night and enjoy the following activities:

6:00 p.m.: Light Pollution's Effects on Wildlife

Join Virginia Master Naturalists for a talk on how light pollution impacts our native plants and animals. Begin with a kid-friendly segment exploring the animals of Sky Meadows.

8:00 p.m.: Orionids Meteor Shower

Listen as an astronomer describes the Orionid phenomenon and how to capture them on film.

9:00 p.m.: Saving the Dark

Explore the need to preserve dark skies and learn how to combat light pollution with this one-hour film, provided by the American Conservation Film Festival.

Throughout the night, play light-up field games and enjoy snacks and drinks provided by the Friends.

$25/car entrance fee.

To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meteors-moon-and-movie-tickets-71952781707?aff=eac2. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Sky Meadows.