Mermaid Parade & Festival

It's that time again!! The 13th Annual Mermaid Parade and Festival takes place all over Downtown Marshall & the Island on Saturday June 6th!

Don't miss The Jewel of The French Broad!! The PARADE!! 6 pm Parade Launch!! Anyone can be in the Parade!! If you want to have a float in the parade please let us know by messaging the event! It is an interactive parade and it's all about water guns this year!! We have um and you have um! There are 3 designated "war zones" which will be marked and prepare to get soaked!!

Festival includes Splash Island for the kids and kids at heart with an 18' water slide, bounce house, inflated slip and slide and toddler zone. arts and crafts vendors, treasure hunt and the 3rd Annual Seafood Competition Cook Off.