Memorial Day Parade
Downtown Blairsville, GA 3 Town Square, City of Blairsville, Georgia 30512
Bring your friends and family to the Blairsville Memorial Day Parade on May 26 at 10:00 a.m. Celebrate this time of remembrance and watch the parade filled with floats and other participants honoring those who have fought for our country and the people in it. This event is free and open to all ages.
