Meltdown Games
Appalachian Ski Mountain 940 Ski Mountain Road , Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605
Appalachian Ski Mountain
Winter isn’t over until we say it is! Join us for one last weekend of end-of-the-season silliness! Cardboard Box Derbies, Terrain Park Events, and our signature Pond Skim / Costume Contest are just part of the fun!
All events are free to enter with purchase of a ski ticket.
