Meet The Beekeepers
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Time: 1:00 p.m. To 3:00 p.m.
Location: Carriage Barn in Historic Area
Description: What's that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists Doug and Ramona Morris of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects of beekeeping from hive construction to honey extraction. See the park's apiary and learn how to set up and care for your own hives using historic and modern agricultural techniques.
Info
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor