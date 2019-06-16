Meet The Beekeepers

Time: 1:00 p.m. To 3:00 p.m.

Location: Carriage Barn in Historic Area

Description: What's that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists Doug and Ramona Morris of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects of beekeeping from hive construction to honey extraction. See the park's apiary and learn how to set up and care for your own hives using historic and modern agricultural techniques.