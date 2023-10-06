× Expand TRIFF Staff Blue and White Abstract Job Fair Flyer - 2 Media Arts Education & Career Day Poster

Aspiring artists ages 6th Grade+ are invited to Drop In on October 6 from 9 AM to 2 PM for a Career & Education Fair focused on Media Arts!

Our booths, hosted by schools and businesses in the industry from all over the country, will lead you from pre-production to post production, giving you a taste of the different types of jobs out there, and giving you resources to get started.

Whether you're searching for the perfect high education option, an internship, or a job, this fair is the perfect place for you.

Thank you for signing up for our Career & Education Day! We can't wait to meet you!

You are invited to stay for the entire event and/or drop in:

Media Arts Education & Career Fair - 9 AM - 11:30 AM

Media Arts Classes: - 9 AM - 11:30 AM

Media Arts Education & Career Fair Keynote Speaker Linda Burns, PA Academy - 11:45 AM

Next Generation Student Film "Awe" Project - 1:30 PM - 2 PM

There will be room for the bus to pull in and unload on the left side of the building. They may park in the parking lot.

If your group would like to pack a lunch, there is a grassy area and an amphitheater that you are welcome to picnic on.

For more information, email Ashley at TRIFFeducation@gmail.com.