Mayfest Arts & Crafts Festival

Downtown Rutherfordton Main Street, Rutherfordton, North Carolina 28139

MayFest is one of the longest running festivals in North Carolina and one of the best attended. Drawing visitors and vendors from across the region, it's the first chance to welcome in spring! Downtown Rutherfordton's Main Street is filled with crafts, vendors, food, live music, demonstrations, and plenty of kids activities - including a Pinewood Derby Race. 10 AM-5 PM. Free admission.

Info

Downtown Rutherfordton Main Street, Rutherfordton, North Carolina 28139
828-287-2071
