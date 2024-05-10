× Expand Mayfest

Mayfest is a three-day festival in downtown Pilot Mountain that features includes handcrafted arts and crafts, plants and flowers, commercial/retail booths, fun games and activities for kids, great local musicians and performers with yummy festival food! Each year this event brings roughly 30,000 people to downtown. Mayfest takes place Mother’s Day weekend and is organized by the Pilot Mountain Civic Club. The Pilot Mountain Civic Club uses the vendor fees to help the community and provide additional funding for local nonprofits.