The Downtown Business Association presents Mayberry Farm Fest! This family-friendly weekend event celebrates local agriculture with food, demonstrations, crafts, children's activities, music, heritage and cultural displays, tractors, interactive fun and more! Mayberry Farm Fest kicks off with a Tractor Parade at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17th in Downtown Mount Airy. Children are encouraged to ride their toy tractors/cars and bikes! The festival is held Saturday, May 18th from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.