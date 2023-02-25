Mavis Staples
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
Mavis Staples
Hailed by NPR as “one of America’s defining voices of freedom and peace,” Mavis Staples, the queen of
R&B and gospel, is the kind of once-in-a-generation artist whose impact on music and culture would be difficult to overstate. She brings her powerful message and equally powerful voice to the Schaefer Center
for once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“Her voice has only gained texture and power over the years.” —Pitchfork
“[She] provides the comfort of a higher power.” —People
Tickets: $40 Adult, $35 Faculty/Staff, $20 Student