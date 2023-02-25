× Expand Mavis Staples Mavis Staples

Hailed by NPR as “one of America’s defining voices of freedom and peace,” Mavis Staples, the queen of

R&B and gospel, is the kind of once-in-a-generation artist whose impact on music and culture would be difficult to overstate. She brings her powerful message and equally powerful voice to the Schaefer Center

for once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Her voice has only gained texture and power over the years.” —Pitchfork

“[She] provides the comfort of a higher power.” —People

Tickets: $40 Adult, $35 Faculty/Staff, $20 Student