Produced by the City of Mauldin, the annual festival is a showcase of the heritage of our community, from its food to its music.

The Mauldin BBQ Cook-off features more than 20 cookers from all over the Southeast, competing to bring the best BBQ to Mauldin. The festival opens Friday night with our Anything Butt competition, where Participating Cookers serve anything BUTT their BBQ to pique your tastebuds. Sliders, grilled chicken, smoked cobbler—the only way to know what’s cooking is to come try it for yourself.

Saturday features the main event, a BBQ Cook-off competition with a panel of certified BBQ Tasters from the South Carolina Barbeque Association. The public will also have a chance to cast their vote for the best BBQ and the winner of the People’s Choice Award.

Paired with live music and family fun, this can’t-miss festival is the perfect pig-out.