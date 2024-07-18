Master Musicians Festival

The Master Musicians Festival endeavors each year to bring a wide variety of multi-cultural, multi-generational and multi-racial music to our eclectic stage – from the blues to bluegrass, from celtic to Haitian roots, from rock ‘n’ roll to jazz to progressive newgrass to country to Americana and everything in between – for the best ticket price around.  

The Master Musicians Festival is led by a non-profit, all-volunteer board of directors made up of artist, educators, business leaders, and other community-minded citizens dedicated to bringing musical excellence to rural Kentucky.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
