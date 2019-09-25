Supporting its core value of taking care of each other and the community, Massanutten Resort today proudly announced its 2019 Massanutten Gives Back campaign in partnership with United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County (UWHR). Taking place September 25 through October 31, the campaign begins with the annual United Way Day of Caring, the largest day of service in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County communities.

“Helping each other and the local community is built into everything we do – from hosting events in support of local non-profits to extending ownership to each employee at the resort,” said Sarah Elson, director of business development at Massanutten Resort. “We’re excited to partner with our local United Way office to offer so many opportunities for our guests to participate in giving back with us.”

The Massanutten Gives Back campaign will feature both special events and month-long initiatives, including:

Special Events

• Day of Caring, September 25 – UWHR’s annual event unites local community members – from businesses and non-profit organizations to local schools, colleges and universities – in various volunteer projects that give back to the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County communities. This year, Massanutten Resort will be providing more than 40 volunteers to serve at local non-profits, including Gemeinschaft Home, Brethren Woods, First Step, Eklton Area United Services (EAUS) and Center for Marriage and Family Counseling. Massanutten invites the community to join them by signing up for projects online here.

• Online Silent Auction, October 14-October 21 – Featuring giveaway items such as WaterPark passes, lift tickets, golf rounds, souvenirs and complete mountain vacations, Massanutten Resort’s silent auction will donate its proceeds to UWHR. The silent auction will take place online through the resort’s Facebook page.

Month-Long Initiatives

• Book Drive, September 25-October 31 – For the duration of the campaign, Massanutten Resort will collect new and gently used books for preschool and elementary school students. This year, Massanutten Resort has set a goal of donating more than 500 books for We Read to Succeed, a community-wide literacy initiative through UWHR. Resort guests are invited to donate books at the Massanutten Resort Indoor WaterPark and Woodstone Meadows check-in building.

• Point-of-Sale Donations, September 25-October 31 – UWHR LIVE UNITED paper t-shirts will be available for purchase at various restaurants and retail locations at Massanutten Resort. Guests and locals are invited to write their name or business on the paper to be displayed throughout the entire month. Stations include Virginia BBQ & Pizza Co., Massanutten Indoor WaterPark, The General Store, Massanutten Fun Factory, The Market at Massanutten Station, Real Escapes, Family Adventure Park, Ski Office, Woodstone Meadows Pro Shop and the Concierge Desk.

Massanutten Gives Back is yet another addition to the resort’s ongoing commitment to supporting local charities and organizations. This past year, the resort has supported the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Chamber of Commerce with ValleyFest, a kick-off to summer on Memorial Day weekend; local non-profit EAUS with East Rock Restaurant Week, golf tournaments and a toy drive at the Massanutten WaterPark; and Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA with Summer Jam festival. In addition, the resort makes hundreds of individual donations per year to regional charities and organizations.