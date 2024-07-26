× Expand Mary Draper Ingles Festival MDI Virginia Living - 5

Fri, Jul 26, 2024 10:00 AM - Sun, Jul 28, 2024 5:00 PM

Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery (map)

Returning this year is the Mary Draper Ingles Festival! Join us from July 26 to 28 at multiple locations: Glenoce Mansion, Long Way Brewing, Wilderness Road Regional Museum, and Ingles Farm! We will have many activities for visitors of all ages to enjoy over the course of the festival! We look forward to celebrating our frontier heroine with you!

To learn more about the Festival and to see a full listing of activities, visit https://www.glencoemansion.org/mdifestival