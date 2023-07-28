Special thanks to Ingrid Lemme-Chalut for her great travel piece on the 2022 Mary Draper Ingles Festival. Be sure to check it out.

https://www.escapefromparadise.net/post/mary-draper-ingles-following-the-river-to-radford-virginia

Join us in 2023!

July 28-30, 2023 for the next Mary Draper Ingles Festival

Additional Partners

Thank you to Radford Info & Welcome Center and Radford Chamber of Commerce for providing support for the Festival. And for more information about the history of Mary, please visit MaryDraperIngles.com.