Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

Outdoor concert and fireworks, in collaboration with the Town of Boone

With legends like George Jones, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard all passed on, country music purists often echo the question Jones himself asked: “Who’s going to fill their shoes?” The answer, in part, is Marty Stuart. The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician is living, breathing country-music history. He’s played alongside the masters, from Cash to Lester Flatt, and continues to record and release keenly relevant music that honors country’s rich legacy while advancing it into the future.

3-7pm — family-friendly music, games, inflatables, food, and more at The Boone Greenway

6pm — concert gates open to the general public (bring your own chairs)

(Approx. 9:15pm) — Fireworks to immediately follow the concert