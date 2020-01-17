Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend
Wintergreen Resort 11 Grassy Ridge Road, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
Lots of fun planned for this LONG weekend. Events will include: • Demo Days by Freestyle • Wintergreen Rail Jam • Kickoff of The National Ski Areas Association's Safety Awareness Week • Kick-off of our Safe Sliders Program for 2020 • DJ mixing up the tunes outside the rental shop on the snow. Live entertainment at The Edge (Friday & Saturday) See you on the slopes!
