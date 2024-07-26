Main Street Moments Streetfest
Main Street Moments is coordinated by Tazewell Today and the Town of Tazewell. It is a community street festival that includes food vendors, artisan and craft vendors, musical performances, along with community groups and civic organizations. It is held the fourth Friday and Saturday in July each year. The 2024 dates for the event are Friday, July 26th and Saturday, July 27th.
